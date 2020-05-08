Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Stepan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $98,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

