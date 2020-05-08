Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of D opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.