Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in LTC Properties by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial raised shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.39 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

