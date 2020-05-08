Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 32,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. ValuEngine downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

