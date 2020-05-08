Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 23,900 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

