Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ingles Markets worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.