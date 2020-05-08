Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

