Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of MYR Group worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $431.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

