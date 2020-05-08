Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 5,615 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

