Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 39,851 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2,479.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after purchasing an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,199,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.