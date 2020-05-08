Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 332,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

LUV opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

