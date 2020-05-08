Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,547 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.