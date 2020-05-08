Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1,076.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Avista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVA. Bank of America raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.