Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

