Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average is $264.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

