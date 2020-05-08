Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

