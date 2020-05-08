Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at $201,919.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

