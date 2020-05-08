Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
AHH stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.
In other news, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at $201,919.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.