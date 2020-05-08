Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $49.62 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

