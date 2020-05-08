Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ATN International worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATNI. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Securities lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. ATN International Inc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI).

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.