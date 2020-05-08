Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

