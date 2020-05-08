Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after buying an additional 442,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average is $148.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $124.30 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.