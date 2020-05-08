Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Luminex worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Luminex by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

LMNX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.