Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125,984 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of H & R Block worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $9,367,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after acquiring an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

