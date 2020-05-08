Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 14,800 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

