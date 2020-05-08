Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 122,500 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 64,136.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Select Medical worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Select Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

