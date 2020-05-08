Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

