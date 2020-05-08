Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of QAD worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QAD during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $42.47 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $846.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QADA. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut their price objective on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,236,945 shares in the company, valued at $210,915,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,261,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,342,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,789 shares of company stock worth $2,604,825. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

