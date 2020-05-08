Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 164.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Primoris Services worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

