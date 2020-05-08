Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

