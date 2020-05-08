Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 7,700 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Perspecta worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Perspecta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of PRSP opened at $21.35 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.