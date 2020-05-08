Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of CorVel worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CorVel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CorVel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $886.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $82,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $270,894.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,586 shares of company stock worth $995,045 over the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRVL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

