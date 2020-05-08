Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 197.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,067 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Allergan by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 317,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 378,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $192.99 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

