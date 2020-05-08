Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

