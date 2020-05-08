BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.