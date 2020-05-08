Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Beigene by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after buying an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $67,449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Beigene by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Beigene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

