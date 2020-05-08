Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BECN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

