Barclays Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.78 ($33.47).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €26.73 ($31.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.27 and its 200 day moving average is €27.61. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

