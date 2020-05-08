Barclays Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $70.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

NYSE:EMN opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 498,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

