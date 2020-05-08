Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $12.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank7 from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of BSVN opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.29. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

