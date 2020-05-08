Bank7 Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank7 in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

