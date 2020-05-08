Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

BNS stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

