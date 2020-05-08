Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $417.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

