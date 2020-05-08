BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

