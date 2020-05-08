Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 129,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 522,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 76,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

