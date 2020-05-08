Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.