Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

