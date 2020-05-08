B. Riley Weighs in on Pretium Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

