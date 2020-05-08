B. Riley Trims Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price to $12.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

