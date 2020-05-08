B. Riley Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $46.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of MTZ opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

