B. Riley Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

